Mumbai, July 4: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, July 4 (Friday), will be declared shortly. Bodoland lottery players can check the winning numbers of the Bodoland lottery by visiting the online portal at bodolotteries.com. It must be noted that the Bodoland Lottery Department declares the Bodoland Lottery Result three times a day - 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Those taking part in the Bodoland lottery can scroll below to learn more about today's winners' list and check the ticket numbers for Friday's lucky draw.

A popular form of lottery in Assam, the Bodoland lottery (Assam State Lottery) is played in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), an autonomous region in the northeast state. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland lottery results can be checked here. The website provides lottery players with the Bodoland Lottery Result in a PDF format. The PDF file contains details such as a complete list of winners and the ticket numbers. Did you know Bodoland is also known as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)?

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Bodoland Lottery Results are announced thrice a day, with the first result at 12 PM, the second result at 3 PM and the third result at 7 PM. If you're taking part in the Bodoland lottery and wondering where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result and the winners' list, then you have come to the right place. Lottery enthusiasts can visit the website mentioned above and download the PDF copy of the Bodoland Lottery Result of July 4, 2025, or they can simply click here. The downloaded file will display the complete list of winners of the Assam State Lottery Sambad.

Deer, Thangam, Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Vishnu, Kuil, Rosa, Nallaneram, Kumaran and Swarnalaxmi are some of the popular games played in the Bodoland lottery. Continuing to grow in popularity, the Bodoland lottery is known for its regular draws, as it offers exciting cash prizes to participants. That said, it is worth noting that betting and gambling are banned in India, although lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide.

