New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) PNC Infratech on Thursday said it has won a Rs 1,412 crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Uttar Pradesh.

The project under Bharatmala Pariyojna will be executed on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

"PNC Infratech Limited announces receipt of Letter of Award (LOA) on June 24, 2020 for a NHAI Project of 53.95 km long four-laning of Meerut-Nazibabad section of NH-119 (New NH-34)...in the state of Uttar Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) for Rs 1,412.0 crore," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The project is to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years post construction, it said.

This is the eleventh hybrid annuity highway project secured by the company so far, it added.

