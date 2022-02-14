Mangaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped around 200-metre radius of all the high schools within the city police commissionerate limits from Monday till February 19.

The move is part of a precautionary measure in view of the hijab controversy. The high schools are reopening on Monday after the holiday declared by the state government.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar issued the order, which will be effective from 6 AM on Monday till 6 PM on February 19.

As the Mangaluru Commissionerate is currently a very sensitive region, the orders have been clamped to maintain law and order and to prevent crowd formation, the commissioner said in a communique.

The Udupi district administration has already issued similar orders around all the high schools in the district for the same period.

