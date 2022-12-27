New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) City-based Punjab & Sind Bank on Tuesday said its board will meet on December 30 to consider a proposal for raising up to Rs 250 crore by various modes, including equity and bonds issuance, the bank said on Tuesday.

The bank said it plans to raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs 250 crore in any combinations of equity shares or debt in the form on Basel III compliant bonds.

Also Read | Brain-Eating Amoeba, Naegleria Fowleri, Kills Korean Man, Know Everything About the Rare Infection Linked to Water.

The capital will be raised in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval by way of issue of these instruments, the lender said.

Punjab & Sind Bank shares closed flat at Rs 32.70 apiece on BSE.

Also Read | Flipkart Year End Sale Live in India: From iPhone 13 to Nothing Phone (1), Check Out Best Deals on Smartphones Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)