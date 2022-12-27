New Delhi, December 27 : Year end and winter season sales are back, and thus, e-commerce giant Flipkart’s Year End Sale is also now live in India now. The Flipkart Year End Sale is back to let the buyers avail some great offers and grab their preferred commodities to usher in the new year with a bang. Flipkart is offering superb deals on smartphones that are worth checking out immediately.

The Flipkart Year End Sale is offering great discounts along with many offers on innumerable mobile devices and gadgets, so make sure to check them out, if you are planning getting home a new device. However, you need to hurry to avail these great discounts on Flipkart, as the sale ends on December 31, 2022. Read on to find out about Flipkart’s exciting offers on smartphones. Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Smartphones Launched in India; Check List and Details Here.

Flipkart Year End Sale – Best Deals on Smartphones :

Let’s check some of the best deals on smartphone models that are offered during the current Flipkart Year End sale.

Apple iPhone 13

During the Flipkart Year End Sale, the Apple iPhone 13 is available with a cash discount of Rs 7,900, hence the deal price is starting at Rs 61,900. You can also avail 5 percent cashback by using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Google Pixel 6A

The Google Pixel 6A is originally priced at Rs 43,999, but is now available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 in during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is currently priced starting at Rs 43,900, but during the Flipkart Year End sale, it is up for grabs starting at Rs 38,999.

Moto Edge 30

The Moto Edge 30 is now available at Rs 22,999 during the sale and also comes with additional Rs 2,000 for the Bank of Baroda credit card holders.

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) launched in India with a starting price of Rs 32,999, but during the Flipkart sale is available starting at Rs 27,999. There’s also a Rs 2,000 off for the Bank of Baroda credit card holders. Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Coolest Gadget Launches in India, Check Out List and Details Here.

Infinix Note 12

The Infinix Note 12 is available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart, while its original price is Rs 15,999.

Vivo T1 44W

The Vivo T1 44W is offered at a starting price of Rs 14,499 during the sale alongside a Rs 2,000 additional off for the Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11 SE launched at a starting price of Rs 13,499, but on Flipkart it is now offered starting at Rs 11,499. The SBI Bank credit cards holders can also avail an additional Rs 500 off.

Realme 9

The Realme 9 4G originally cost Rs 17,999, but is now available at Rs 14,999 onwards on Flipkart.

During this Flipkart Year End sale, the buyers who are ICICI credit card holders will also be getting an instant discount of 10%. There are several other attractive deals and discounts on various other smartphones brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi and more.

