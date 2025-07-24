Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Social activist Pooja Singh on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party here in the presence of state unit chief Aman Arora.

Welcoming Pooja into the party fold, Arora said she is a social worker from Jalandhar. "People from all walks of life are joining AAP because Arvind Kejriwal's policies and ideology resonate with them. Singh has been working in alignment with our belief that youths should not only seek jobs but also become job providers," said Arora.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

Her presence will strengthen our party's mission, he said, adding, "Politics, when done with honesty and dedication, is the most powerful platform to transform lives."

Pooja Singh, who is into the beauty and wellness education sector, runs more than 70 training institutes across India.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)