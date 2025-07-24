Mumbai, July 24: Bodoland is gearing up for another round of lucky draws as the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Thursday, July 24, 2025, will be declared shortly. Organised by the Bodoland Lottery Department under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), these draws are highly popular in Assam. The results will be announced in three phases, starting at 12 PM, followed by 3 PM, and 7 PM, and can be accessed on the official website bodolotteries.com. Participants eagerly awaiting the outcomes can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Thursday, July 24, along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers.

Players are reminded that the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF will be available on an ad-free and verified government portal. Besides Bodoland, other popular lotteries in Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. With the results being published online shortly, participants can stay updated without having to navigate through third-party websites. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) and stay updated on today’s lucky draw outcomes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is declared daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on bodolotteries.com. Players can check the official website for an ad-free experience and download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, containing detailed winners’ lists and winning ticket numbers. To avoid unreliable sources, always verify results directly from the official portal. Click here to access the Bodoland Lottery Result and confirm if your ticket has won.

At least 13 states in India have state-run lotteries legally operating, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Punjab, and West Bengal. Each state has its own lottery departments that conduct multiple daily and weekly draws, such as the Bodoland Lottery in Assam and the Dear Lottery in Nagaland. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Respective state laws regulate these lotteries and are popular among citizens for their accessibility and affordability. While lottery draws can offer moments of excitement and hope, LatestLY advises participants to play responsibly. Treat them as a form of entertainment, not a financial strategy, and always stay within your means.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).