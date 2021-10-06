New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Equity management platform Qapita on Wednesday said it has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 112 crore) in funding from East Ventures (Growth Fund), Vulcan Capital and others.

NYCA and existing investors including Endiya Partners and MassMutual Ventures also participated in the series A round, a statement said.

Several existing angel investors across India, Singapore and Indonesia including Alto Partners, Partners of the Northstar Group, K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Anjali Bansal (Avaana Capital founder) and Sujeet Kumar (Udaan co-founder) invested in this round also participated, it added.

Qapita has previously raised USD 7.25 million in earlier rounds of funding.

With the proceeds from this round, Qapita plans to add more products to its platform, the statement said.

Qapita also plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via a digital marketplace enabling transactions for companies between their investors and employee stakeholders, it added.

With this latest round, Qapita will amplify its client base across Singapore, Indonesia and India, it said.

Qapita was founded in September 2019 by Ravi Ravulaparthi (CEO), Lakshman Gupta (COO) and Vamsee Mohan (CTO).

The team has grown from seven people 12 months ago to about 65 people currently across Singapore and India. Qapita plans to scale up talent across India, Indonesia and Singapore in the near future.

Qapita expects the value of private securities in this region to exceed USD 1-1.5 trillion (with 200-250 unicorns) in the next few years and that scalable digital solutions will be critical for such an ecosystem to thrive.

“We are in some of the fastest growing private markets in the world. It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region," Qapita CEO and co-founder Ravi Ravulaparthi said.

This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency and liquidity in private markets, he added.

