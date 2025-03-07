New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Newly listed Quality Power Electrical Equipments has acquired majority stake in instrument transformer manufacturer Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers for Rs 120 crore.

"Quality Power has acquired 51 per cent of the share capital of Mehru for a total cash consideration of Rs 120 crore through a share purchase agreement," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

This acquisition represents a strategic milestone, aligning with Quality Power's long-term vision to expand its technological capabilities, USP, manufacturing scale and global market reach, it added.

"By integrating Mehru's technology with our advanced manufacturing and global supply chain, we are creating a powerhouse of innovation, reliability, and customer-centric solutions," Bharanidharan Pandyan, Joint Managing and Whole-time Director at Quality Power, said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Quality Power is one of the leading manufacturers of high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions.

After the stake acquisition, Quality Power's stock surged nearly 11 per cent on the bourses.

The scrip of the company jumped 10.73 per cent each to Rs 374.30 apiece on both BSE and NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)