New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage Ltd on Wednesday announced plans to acquire the entire holding in Sukrut Electric Company for an undisclosed amount.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage have jointly announced the signing of a binding term sheet to acquire 100 per cent stake in Sukrut Electric Company, a statement said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The transaction is expected to close over the next two quarters, subject to completion of customary regulatory and commercial formalities.

Sukrut Electric Company is a Pune-based transformer component manufacturer with a legacy spanning over six decades.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

This transaction brings together two of the high-voltage equipment players, the statement said.

Quality Power is a specialist in high-voltage power products and power quality solutions, and Yash Highvoltage is a global supplier of condenser-graded bushings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)