New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) GMR group firm Raxa Security Solution on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Bengaluru-based Redinent Innovations to offer cyber security solutions for CCTV cameras.

The collaboration has been done in the back of several incidents of CCTV cameras getting hacked across the world, the company said.

Also Read | Instagram Introduces Enhanced Tags on Reels for Creators.

"Hacking of CCTV security cameras has become prevalent these days. Raxa has come out with a lasting solution to this and is ready to provide security solutions to organisations in collaboration with Redinent Innovations," G U G Sastry, CEO of Raxa Security Solutions, was quoted as having said in a statement.

Besides providing security to GMR group assets, Raxa caters to several premier clients in 15 states across the country.

Also Read | Micromax In 2C With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,499.

Backed by experts in the field of physical, electronic, and cyber security, the firm has partnered with several well-established and upcoming companies to provide specialised solutions.

According to IoT search engines such as Shodan and Censys, over 10 million CCTV cameras have already been hacked worldwide and many more millions of cameras are highly susceptible to such hacking.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)