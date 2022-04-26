Micromax has officially launched the In 2C smartphone in India. The smartphone looks quite similar to the In 2b device, which was introduced last year. Micromax In 2C phone will be available for purchase on May 1, 2022, at an introductory price of Rs 7,499. The smartphone originally costs Rs 8,499 for the sole 3GB + 32GB model. Micromax In Note 2 Now Available for Online Sale, Check Offers Here.

In terms of specifications, Micromax In 2c sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by a Unisoc T610 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Features se loaded IN2c aaya hai with a great launch price discount. Taiyaar rahiye kyunki #AbIndiaBanegaSmart #MicromaxIN2C pic.twitter.com/mvoqaeF1o6 — IN by Micromax - IN 2c (@Micromax__India) April 26, 2022

Micromax In 2C features an 8MP primary camera and a depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Micromax In 2C will rival the likes of Infinix Hot 11 2022, Realme C31 and Poco C3 smartphones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2022 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).