New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Axis Bank on Tuesday said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Rakesh Makhija as the Non-Executive Chairman till October 2023.

RBI vide its letter dated July 12, has approved the re-appointment of Makhija as the Non-Executive (Part Time) Chairman of the bank, with effect from July 18 up to October 26, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

On Tuesday, shares of Axis Bank closed 0.67 per cent down at Rs 675.45 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)