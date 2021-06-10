Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI):Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras here will develop an indigenous software to monitor maritime traffic following the collaboration the institute signed with the V O Chidambaranar Port recently, officials said on Thursday.

The indigenous Vessel Traffic Software would cater to the increasing maritime traffic and help keep pace with global technological developments in the maritime domain, a press release said.

The research would be led by the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts, a Centre for Excellence (NTCPWC) at IIT Madras -- under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

A Vessel Traffic Software (VTS) is required under the international convention for the safety of life at sea.

The software would augur to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for building a 'digital India' using technologies to build 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'.

The software would eventually be used for monitoring maritime traffic in other ports across the country, the release said.

"V O Chidambaranar Port is the first Indian major port of India to sign MoU with NTCPWC for development of the Vessel Traffic Software system. The development of indigenous systems by NTCPWC, as per VOC Port's recruitment. Will be a game- changer in the maritime industry," VO Chidambaranar Port Trust Chairman T K Ramachandran said.

The MoU Was signed recently by VO Chidambaranar Port Trust deputy conservator Pravin K Singh and NTCPWC-IIT Madras professor in charge K Murali in the presence of Ramachandran and IIT-M director Bhaskar Ramamurthi.

The indigenous VTS software system would open up the pathway for India to develop other technology solutions that maritime severely depends on overseas solutions, Murali said.

The focus of the MoU would be on the operation and maintenance of the vessel traffic system and the NTCPWC would maintain the existing vessel traffic service, for day-to-day operations and provide assistance in real time information of tracking of ships, the release added.PTI VIJ SS

