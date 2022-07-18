New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) State-owned RINL on Monday signed an agreement with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and STPINEXT for promotion of innovation and startup activities.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is an organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), while STPINEXT is its subsidiary which acts as the nodal agency and common implementation vehicle for various startup and entrepreneurship activities at STPI.

"An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed between STPI, STPINEXT and RINL-VSP (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant) for Industry 4.0 CoE (Kalpataru) for promotion of innovation & startup activities for RINL and other industries in and around Visakhapatnam," steel ministry said in a statement.

The agreement was signed in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) between Atul Bhatt, CMD of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), and C V D Ram Prasad, Director of STPI.

Bhatt said that the setting up of the 'Centre of Excellence (CoE)' under the MoU was the need of the hour and it will become an example of industry and academia.

"India is now becoming the epicentre of steel making in the world. India stands as the second largest steel producer in the world and I hope that Vizag will become the hub of providing digital solutions in steel making to the country," he said.

According to the statement, the CoE will come up over 6,000 square feet at Ukkunagaram. The CoE has been named 'Kalpataru'. It will house an industrial robotics lab, an industrial drones lab and an industrial IoT (Internet of Things) lab.

"This MoU is to set up our 21st centre of excellence-Kalpataru. The STPI startup ecosystem has potential to become leading destination for Industry 4.0. This CoE will foster innovation for the steel sector. Startups here can become part of the steel industry value chain by enabling automation and enhancing manufacturing efficiency," STPI director general Arvind Kumar said.

The Centre will also be provided with high-speed internet and server set-up using cloud computing having capabilities for working with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

