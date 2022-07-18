Kerala, July 18: A female candidate who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET in Kollam, Kerala approached the police and lodged a complaint on being compelled to remove underwear during the security checkup for the medical entrance test conducted on Sunday.

The student who lodged the complaint at the office of DySP Kottarakkara brought to notice that she wasn't alone to face the demand of going naked, it was done to almost every female aspirant at the examination centre. The centre where the incident took place has been mentioned as Marthoma Institute of Information Technology in Ayur area of Kollam district. Also Read: #Postponeneet Trends on Twitter As SC Rejects Plea To Delay NEET-UG 2021 Exam, Rahul Gandhi Urges Govt To Let Students Have Fair Chance.

Following the outrage over the reported incident, the Human Rights Commission has instructed Kollam rural SP to investigate the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines, it does not suggest removal of innerwear. However, reports claim that at least 90% of students were asked to remove their innerwear before taking the examination and the cloth piece was dumped in a store room.

