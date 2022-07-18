Oppo India has officially launched the Reno8 Series 5G today in the country. The Reno8 Series consists of Reno8 and Reno8 Pro 5G models. The Reno8 Series succeed the Reno7 Series. Oppo also introduced the Enco X2 earbuds and the Pad Air tablet, along with the Reno8 Series. The Reno8 Pro will go on sale tomorrow, whereas the Reno8 will be available on July 25, 2022. Oppo Reno8 Series, Oppo Enco X2 & Oppo Pad Air Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Oppo Reno8 Pro gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset flaunts a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie lens.

#OPPOReno8 5G adapts the Streamlined Unibody Design and is available in two trendy colours – Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black. pic.twitter.com/HK1sAtWcq7 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 18, 2022

The Reno8 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera module, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 32MP front snapper. The Oppo Reno8 Series packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Super Flash charging support and run on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.2 UI. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Reno8 Pro is priced at Rs 45,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, whereas the Reno8 costs Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

