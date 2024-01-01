New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday reported a 7 per cent decline in total sales to 63,387 units in December 2023 as against 68,400 units in the same month a year ago.

Dometic sales were at 57,291 units last month as against 59,821 units in the year-ago period, down 4 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Also Read | New Rules and Regulations in 2024: From Aadhar Card and ITR Filing to UPI, Take a Look at Changes Taking Place in New Year 2024.

Exports declined 29 per cent to 6,096 units as compared to 8,579 units in December 2022, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)