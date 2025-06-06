New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) organised Defence Conclave 2025 at its Alloy Steels Plant (ASP) in Durgapur, West Bengal this week, reinforcing its strategic commitment to strengthen the country's defence infrastructure.

As a key supplier of specialised defence-grade steel for indigenisation projects, SAIL convened the conclave to foster deeper collaboration with defence public sector undertakings and engage in discussions on evolving defence sector requirements.

Also Read | How To Activate Your UAN Online? Step-by-Step Guide As EPFO Extends Activation Deadline to June 30, 2025.

The event, held on June 4, centred on themes of self-reliance, indigenisation and import substitution, aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)