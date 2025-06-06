Mumbai, June 6: To alleviate the strain on thousands of workers who had not yet finished the process, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for activating a Universal Account Number (UAN) to June 30, 2025. A UAN is an essential identification number for accessing and managing provident fund accounts online.

This extension is the result of mounting pressure from both employers and employees who were having trouble with portal-related problems and delays in KYC verification. To prevent any delays in accessing their PF benefits or moving money between jobs, the EPFO has advised all unregistered members to activate their UANs before the deadline. EPFO UAN Activation for ELI Scheme, Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking Deadline Ends on January 15; Know How To Activate Your UAN.

How to Activate UAN Online: Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official EPFO website: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in Click on “Activate UAN” under the “Important Links” section Enter your UAN, Member ID, Aadhaar number, or PAN Fill in your name, date of birth, mobile number, and captcha code Click on “Get Authorization PIN” Enter the OTP received on your mobile and submit After successful verification, your UAN will be activated

After being activated, members can download their passbook, check their PF balance, access their EPFO account, and even start online withdrawal or transfer claims. EPFO UAN Activation for ELI Scheme, Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking Deadline Ends Today, Know Steps To Activate UAN and Other Important Details.

According to EPFO, if a UAN is not activated by June 30th, access to online services may be restricted, and claim settlements may be delayed.

