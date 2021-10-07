Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) With the overall intent-to-hire witnessing a three per cent point rise in the ongoing quarter due to a growth economy coupled with fewer supply disruptions, a report has shown that sales function has emerged as the biggest gainer of this positive sentiment.

There is a three per cent point growth in the overall intent-to-hire in the current quarter, according to the TeamLease Employment Outlook Report for the October-December quarter.

The near-10 per cent growth in GDP in the current fiscal, coupled with fewer supply disruptions, opening up of the pent-up demand both in the traditional and contact-intensive services as well as the buoyancy in the global economy are having a positive impact on hiring states, the report added.

The biggest gainer of this positive sentiment is the sales function, with more than 58 per cent of the employers from across the sector are keen to hire talent for sales roles, it said.

In fact, out of the 21 sectors reviewed, sales is the most sought-after role in four sectors for October-December 2021, it said.

The other sought after functions are Information Technology (43 per cent of the employers) marketing (40 per cent of the employers) and engineering (37 per cent of the employers), it added.

The TeamLease Employment Outlook Report carries 'Intent to Hire' statistics for October-December 2021 on the basis of the survey and analysis carried out during July and August 2021, which covered 650 small, medium and large companies across the 21 sectors across India.

Meanwhile, the report found that out of the 21 sectors reviewed, around 15 have indicated positive hiring sentiment and the leading sectors are information technology (69 per cent), educational services (64 per cent), and healthcare and pharmaceuticals (51 per cent).

Another highlight is the recovery in telecommunication and construction and real estate, said the report.

From being laggards with just three per cent point and one per cent point growth in the previous quarter both telecommunication and construction and real-estate are exhibiting 5 per cent point growth in this expected indicating a revival of hiring by the sectors, it noted.

With a drop in hiring sentiment ranging from 2-4 per cent point marketing and advertising, BPO/ITeS, retail (non-essential) and Consulting are the only sectors remaining not moving much in terms of hiring.

The hiring intent is as high as 56 per cent and a 7 per cent growth in metros and tier-I cities seems to be dominating the hiring intent from a geography perspective, the report further stated.

Even the tier-II, tier-III and rural areas are also on the positive trajectory, it added.

Diving deep into cities and their hiring sentiments, Bengaluru is leading as more than 67 per cent of the employers have expressed intent to ramp up their talent pool, it said.

It is not just this quarter, Bengaluru has led in terms of hiring sentiments for four straight quarters, the report noted.

However, in terms of growth it is Delhi that is topping the chart this quarter, indicating an eight per cent growth over the July-September quarter, it said.

The report also found that from a hierarchy perspective, entry-level continues to be preferred, it said.

Having put business operations in place with steadily increased pace, India Inc is looking to optimise costs and this is translating into positive hiring sentiments for freshers and the intent-to-hire entry-level talent is at 34 per cent point, it said.

"Robust GST and e-way bill generation, increasing in business activities, rise in demand across sectors and the ramping up inoculation are positively impacting the economy and the job scenario," TeamLease Services Co-founder and executive vice president Rituparna Chakraborty said.

Chakraborty added that though this quarter may have seen a 3 percentage point rise, the larger picture is that there is a 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in the hiring sentiment since January 2021. It indicates that the "recovery is on the right track and we would need is only fast-tracking to offset the impact of the pandemic". HRS hrs

