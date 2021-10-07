Motorola is rumoured to launch a new smartphone called Moto E30. Ahead of the launch, its renders have been reportedly leaked online by Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de on his Twitter account. As per the renders, Moto E30 can be seen with a punch-hole display design. At the back, it has a triple rear camera system and a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is rumoured to come with several upgrades over the Moto E20 which was launched last month. Moto E40 Smartphone Teased in India, Launch Expected Soon.

Motorola Moto E30 (Photo Credits: Roland Quandt)

As per Roland Quandt, the device appears to have a 48MP main camera whereas the other two lenses are unknown. They could be a 2MP depth and macro snappers. Moto E30 is likely to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Motorola Moto E30 (Photo Credits: Roland Quandt)

Last month, the smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench website which revealed at least 2GB of RAM and an octa-core Unisoc. The listing also shared that the smartphone will run on Android 11 Go Edition. Earlier this year, tipster Evan Blass had also revealed that Moto E30 is in the works with a codename 'Cyprus'.

