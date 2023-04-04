New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Electronics company Samsung India has collaborated with Ministry of Electronics and IT, IIT Delhi and other entities for rolling out a national innovation competition "Solve for Tomorrow, the company said on Tuesday.

The competition is open for youth in the age group of 16-22 years who can participate in the programme by submitting their innovative tech-enabled ideas by May 31 on the Samsung website.

The second season of Samsung 'Solve for Tomorrow" was inaugurated by Electronics and IT Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma and Samsung Southwest Asia, President & CEO, JongBum Park, the company said in a statement.

"The vision of the Government of India is to promote a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, and youth are at the centre of this. They need all the support and mentoring that can help them turn their ideas into reality, creating a strong social impact along the way.

"The coming together of Samsung, IIT Delhi and MeitY Startup Hub for the Solve for Tomorrow program is a very positive move that will work towards realizing our vision," Sharma said.

The top three teams will win Rs 1.5 crore to turn their ideas into action while others participants who reach top 30 and top 10 will be rewarded at various stages of the program.

