New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Music label Saregama India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 51.59 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 41.43 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 27.33 crore in the April-June quarter last fiscal, Saregama said in a regulatory filing.

Saregama's total income was up 66.24 per cent to Rs 179.15 crore during the period under review as against Rs 107.76 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from music segment was at Rs 126.20 crore and Rs 21.66 crore from Films, Television serials and Events.

Total expenses of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group firm were at Rs 123.38 crore, up 73.84 per cent in Q1/FY 2022-23, as against Rs 70.97 crore.

Shares of Saregama India Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 407.80 on BSE, down 2.66 per cent from the previous close.

