Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has begin the application process for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website at www.ibps.in till August 22. The online preliminary examination will be held in October.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 6432 vacancies of which 2596 vacancies are for unreserved category, 1741 vacancies are for the OBC, 996 vacancies are for SC , 483 vacancies are for ST, and 616 vacancies are for EWS candidates.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 20 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and ₹850 for all others.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the IBPS website

Step 2. Click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP PO/MT"

Step 3. Click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRPPROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-XII)"

Step 4. Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION"

Step 5. Fill out the application form carefully, upload scanned copies of all documents.

Step 6. Pay the application fee

Step 7. After completing the procedure of applying on-line, the candidate should take a printout of the system-generated online application form for future use.

