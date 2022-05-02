New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on three entities for providing unauthorised investment advice to investors, and directed them to pay the amount within 45 days.

In its order on April 29, the securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a total penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Suriyanar Media Solutions Pvt Ltd, L Krishnamurthy and Hema Krishnamoorthy to be paid "jointly and severally".

Also Read | LIC IPO To Open on May 4, List on May 17; Here's How To Subscribe to Life Insurer’s Mega Issue.

The order came after Sebi initiated adjudication proceedings against Suriyanar Media Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Suriyanar Media Solutions was engaged in investment advisory services without obtaining Sebi registration as an investment adviser.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Flamingo Evening Monday Lottery Sambad Result of 02.05.2022, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The company's directors -- L Krishnamurthy and Hema Krishnamoorthy -- who conduct the business were responsible for its activities.

The regulator noted that the entities have earned Rs 26 lakh from clients by rendering investment advice to investors during the 2013-2019 period.

Through such acts, they violated the provisions of Investment Adviser (IA) norms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)