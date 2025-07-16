New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Silver prices on Wednesday declined Rs 66 to Rs 1,11,420 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for September delivery decreased Rs 66, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 1,11,420 per kilogram in a business turnover of 18,423 lots.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

Globally, silver was trading 0.38 per cent higher at USD 37.84 per ounce in New York.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)