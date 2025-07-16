Kolkata, July 16: When will Kolkata Fatafat Result be announced today, July 16, 2025? What are the timings of the Kolkata FF Result? Where can you check the winning numbers? If you're taking part in the Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery game and looking for answers to the above questions, then you have come to the right place. The Kolkata FF Result will be declared shortly on the following websites: kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants can either visit the portals or find the winning numbers of today's lucky draw in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart provided below.

A Satta Matka-type lottery game, the Kolkata FF requires participants to choose numbers and place bets. Played on all seven days of the week, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery consists of eight rounds called "bazis." Kolkata FF lottery enthusiasts must note that results are declared after each bazi is completed. A sought-after lottery in Kolkata, the Kolkata Fatafat demands participants' physical presence in the city to take part in the lottery game. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Kolkata FF Result Chart displayed below shows the result timing of each Kolkata FF round. LatestLY will keep updating the winning numbers as and when the results are published.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for July 16, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 689 469 567 369 3 9 8 8

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM 247 220 3 4

Played throughout the day, Kolkata FF "bazis" are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi, and 8th bazi. The fast-paced lottery game begins with the first round (1st bazi) played by 10 AM and concludes with the 8th bazi (last round) completed by 8:30 PM. It is worth noting that the Kolkata Fatafat results of each bazi are announced every 90 minutes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While the Kolkata FF lottery continues to grow in popularity, readers are advised to exercise caution as Satta Matka-style lottery games involve financial risks and can lead to legal and monetary consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).