Ramgarh(Jharkhand), May 18 (PTI) Police arrested six thieves in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar told reporters that police arrested the six hailing from Kuju of Ramgarh district and recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery.

On May 5 last, the gang members barged into a house in Barkakana and had stolen gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh, SP said.

