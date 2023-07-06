New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Drone logistics provider Skye Air has signed an agreement with the Himachal Pradesh government for deploying an unmanned traffic management system across the state, the company said on Thursday.

As part of the MoU, the state government will provide support, data, and information for project operation and ensure integration of all pilots and state-owned drones with the unmanned traffic management (UTM) system to facilitate tracking of drone flight operations and maintaining law and order.

Also Read | GST Council Likely To Exempt IGST on Cancer Drug Import, Fix 5% Tax on Refreshments Served in Multiplex.

"This partnership with the Government of Himachal Pradesh aligns with our vision of developing a robust and secure drone ecosystem," Skye Air, CEO, Ankit Kumar said.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Attends Reception Onboard INS Trishul Along With Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

The Skye UTM system will support drone operations in recreational as well as professional services ranging from delivery to agriculture, and surveillance.

The UTM system implementation in Himachal Pradesh will be done in three phases. Integration of government-registered drones, pilot training and open registration for private drones in the Shimla district will be covered in the first phase while phase II expands to larger areas, integrating manned traffic from airports and helipads with UTM.

Phase III focuses on implementing UTM in the remaining districts based on priority and departmental requirements.

Skye Air will also conduct workshops to provide hands-on training to local stakeholders, drone operators and authorities on the usage and advantages of the UTM system to operate within the framework.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)