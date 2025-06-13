New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Shares of automotive technology firm Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) declined nearly 2 per cent on Friday, a day when the company announced the untimely passing of its Chairman and Non-Executive Director Sunjay J Kapur.

Sona Comstar in a statement said, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Sunjay J Kapur Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53."

The stock dropped 1.55 per cent to settle at Rs 503 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 7.70 per cent to Rs 471.55.

At the NSE, shares of the firm went lower by 1.76 per cent to settle at Rs 501.85. Intra-day, it tumbled 8.39 per cent to Rs 467.95.

A visionary leader, Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose, the statement added.

He was a visionary leader and a compassionate person whose guidance shaped Sona Comstar's success, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"We assure our customers, business partners, employees, and shareholders that our operations and prospects remain unchanged as we honour his legacy," the auto components firm stated.

Founded in 1995, Sona Comstar is a leading automotive technology firm.

The Gurgaon-based firm is a global supplier with manufacturing and assembly facilities, R&D centres and engineering capability centres across India, the US, Serbia, Mexico, and China.

Sona Comstar primarily designs, manufactures, and supplies automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).

The company is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global electric vehicle market.

