New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Srei Equipment Finance has invoked 20 lakh pledged shares aggregating to 2.08 per cent stake in Eros International Media.

"The company has invoked a pledge on the equity shares of Eros International Media as per the provisions of the pledge agreement dated July 3, 2017," Srei Equipment Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Pledge was invoked on July 9, 2013, it added.

Srei Equipment Finance held 12.71 per cent stake in Eros Media earlier, post invocation, it stands at 10.63 per cent.

Shares of Eros Media were trading 2.30 per cent higher at Rs 26.65 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)