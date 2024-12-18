Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 18 (PTI) A five-year-old boy from Venkatapuram village in Nellore district has been tested for Zika virus, with his blood sample sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation.

Nellore District Collector O Anand stated that the child was transferred to Chennai for advanced treatment after a local laboratory suspected a Zika virus infection.

"We have a suspected case, but it is not yet confirmed. We collected the sample and sent it to the laboratory (NIV, Pune). Once we receive the confirmation, we will have a clearer understanding," Anand told PTI.

In response to the suspicion, health measures have been implemented, including a health camp, additional sample collection near the child's residence, and sanitation efforts, the collector said.

Anand reassured the public, stating there is "no need to panic" as rapid response teams are in place and all necessary precautions have been taken.

"The case is still a suspect; it could be negative or positive. Even if it is positive, we are well-prepared," he said, adding that the district administration does not expect the case to be a Zika infection due to the child's lack of travel history.

