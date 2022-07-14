New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Syngene International Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a 10-year agreement with animal health company, Zoetis, to manufacture the drug substance for Librela which is used for treating osteoarthritis in dogs.

This agreement, initially centred on Librela, paves the way for development and manufacturing of other molecules in the coming years and is expected to be worth up to USD 500 million to Syngene in over 10 years, subject to regulatory approvals and market demand, the company said in a statement.

Syngene's collaboration with Zoetis started in 2011.

Over the past 11 years, Syngene said it has undertaken development work on several monoclonal antibodies for use in animal health, including developing and manufacturing clinical supplies of a treatment for allergic or atopic dermatitis, now widely used, and Librela.

"This multi-year agreement marks an inflection point for our development and manufacturing services division and we look forward to completing the regulatory inspections that will be required.

"This 10-year agreement will position Syngene as a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in animal health globally," Syngene International Ltd Managing Director and CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Zoetis Inc Executive Vice President and President, Global Manufacturing and Supply, Nick Ashton said, "By advancing the next stage of Librela with Syngene, we continue to build a strong global supply network for Zoetis products and fulfill our purpose to nurture the world and humankind by advancing care for animals."

