Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq has unveiled limited-edition Chola-dynasty-inspired collectible coins for the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya festival, the company said on Wednesday.

Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 23.

Also Read | Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus Can Affect Different Cell Types in Brain Causing Long-Term Disabilities: Study.

"The benevolent imperialism, the warrior spirit, the cultural bounty and the opulence of the Golden Age are synonymous with the Chola dynasty. The Chola collection are limited edition coins, which truly evoke a sense of pride," a company statement said, adding they would instantly transport the wearer into the "Golden Era".

Coins named Nataraj Nanayam, Vetriyin Kaarigai Nanayam, Karanthai Victory Nanayam and Rajendra Chozha Nanayam, among others, form part of the regal coin collection.

Also Read | Heatwave Warning: IMD Issues Season's First Heat Wave Alert for 11 Districts in Jharkhand for Two Days, Temperatures May Rise Above 44 Degrees Celsius.

"Every piece has a story, a piece of history...," Titan Company Ltd regional business head-South Sharad R said, introducing the collection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)