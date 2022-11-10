New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors on Thursday fell by 4.6 per cent in morning trade on bourses, a day after the company reported a net loss of Rs 898 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The results were announced post market hours on Wednesday.

The stock of the homegrown auto major declined 4.68 per cent to Rs 412.75 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it fell 4.69 per cent to Rs 412.85.

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 898 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 4,416 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Total income, however, increased to Rs 80,650 crore in the period under review, as compared to Rs 62,246 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 293 crore. It had posted a net loss of Rs 659 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark was trading 346.76 points lower at 60,686.79.

