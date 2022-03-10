Gurugram, March 10 (PTI) Electric-vehicle charging infra provider Tata Power has collaborated with Enviro - the facility management wing of real estate developer Vatika Group - to install 59 EV charging points at its properties here.

The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group in the city.

These chargers will be made available as public charging stations and semi-public based on the nature of the premises.

Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV, Tata Power said, "Our collaboration with the Vatika Group to deploy electric vehicle charging stations in Gurugram is proof of our relentless support to green mobility. The millennial city will see EV adoption at a far faster rate as a result of our partnership, and will set an example for other cities in terms of EV adoption".

Tata Power has been rapidly setting up EV charging infrastructure across the country, helping India adopt environment-friendly mobility.

"Latest estimate shows a need of more than 4,00,000 EV charging stations in the country by 2026. We at Enviro are equally excited about this collaboration with Tata Power, as this pre-empts the customer's ever-growing curiosity regarding the EV. This would indeed increase the acceptability among the masses and push the use case for EV as the new choice," Ajay Kumar Singh, President and CEO, Enviro, said.

Tata Power has deployed over 1,300 EV charging points across different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy and smooth customer experience.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)