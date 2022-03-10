Realme India has officially launched the Realme 9 Series 5G today in the country. The Realme 9 5G Series comprises Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G smartphones. Both models will go on sale on March 14, 2022, via Flipkart, Realme.com and retail stores. Realme 9 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variants costs Rs 17,499. On the other hand, Realme 9 SE 5G costs Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 22,999. Realme 9 Series 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Realme 9 5G gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 9 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

#SpeedOfLight alongside some power-packed features are now here in the #realme9 5G. ➡️ Dimensity 810 5G Processor ➡️ 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and much more! Starting at ₹14,999. First Sale at 12 PM, 14th March, on https://t.co/HrgDJTI9vv & @Flipkart.#realme9series 5G — realme (@realmeIndia) March 10, 2022

For photography, it sports a 48MP AI triple rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support.

Realme 9 SE 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, Realme 9 SE 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels. It sports a 48MP triple rear camera, a 16MP selfie camera, a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W quick charge charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2 and GPS/ A-GPS.

