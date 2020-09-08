New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Tata Starbucks on Tuesday said it has introduced mobile app-based order and payment facility for customers to make convenient and contactless transactions.

With this new feature, a customer can now order and make payment using the Starbucks India mobile application and pick up beverages from a nearby store, the company said in a statement.

The mobile order & pay feature also offers customers features like customisation of beverages by selecting the size, coffee bean options, milk and add-ons etc, it added.

"The new order ahead and pay feature will make it easier for our customers to collect their favourite Starbucks coffee without having to wait in a queue," Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said.

Now, customers are seeking safe, familiar and convenient experiences, and Tata Starbucks is accelerating its digital transformation plans, he added.

The company is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks Corporation and currently operates 196 stores in India in 12 cities.

