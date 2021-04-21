New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.93 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel BSL Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 7,348.66 crore, from Rs 4,288.87 crore a year ago, the filing said.

The expenses stood at Rs 5,434.93 crore compared to Rs 4,282.19 crore.

In 2018, Tata Steel had acquired a controlling stake in Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL). It was later renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)