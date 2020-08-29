New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday launched a high-speed wireless broadband service, BSNL Bharat Airfibre, for rural areas of Bihar through video conferencing from the national capital.

Also Read | Reliance Retail and Future Group Deal Details: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Future Retail Business For Rs 24,713 Crore.

Besides this, the minister inaugurated a next-generation network telephone exchange at New Bihar Vidhan Mandal compound, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in September 2020: Check Full List of Festival Days When Banks Will Remain Closed.

Prasad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to convert challenges into opportunity for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and on the same lines his mission is also to take opportunities to rural corners of India.

"Especially in the times of COVID-19 pandemic, there is immense scope for digital education, digital skilling and tele-medicine etc and broadband connectivity in rural India will play a crucial role. Bharat AirFibre will help us to scale-up faster and meet the target of covering 6 lakh villages in 1,000 Days," Prasad said.

During the event , he announced that 50 more AirFibre sector antennas will be deployed in Bihar within next six months.

BSNL has claimed that newly commissioned Bharat AirFibre will help provide faster and reliable internet services in rural areas at par with high-speed optical fibre within the range of six kilometre.

The service can be subscribed by people at Rs 349 per month and will initially cover RK Puram, Anandpur, Danapur Market and Danapur Cantonment from Danapur Telephone Exchange, according to the statement.

The next generation network telephone exchange inaugurated by the minister is a facility augmentation in Bihar Vidhan Mandal which will serve to the additional demand for wireline and broadband services since it is connected on optical fibre.

"This exchange has a capacity of 512 telephone wireline and 128 broadband connections which can further be increased. New and Old Vidhan Mandal and 3 New Secretariat Block A, B And C will be served through this new facility," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)