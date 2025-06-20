New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, with the weather office predicting thunderstorms accompanied by rain later in the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 77 percent at 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 89 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

