Meerut, Jan 18 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the suspicious death of a senior auditor of the Office of the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) here last week, police said.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said the body of CDA officer Ankit Pawar, resident of Kandhla in Shamli district, was found in front of BP Kalam restaurant here on January 14.

On the complaint of the deceased's father Sudhir Pawar, an FIR was lodged at the Haja police station. During investigation, the police identified two suspects Ashu alias Hemant alias Lalka and Rohit alias Tarjan, the SP said

The duo were arrested on Thursday, he said.

The deceased was posted in Dehradun and was here for a training programme when the incident took place, the SP said.

During interrogation, the accused said on the day of the incident, they made Ankit Pawar consume alcohol after which he got intoxicated. Later they boarded an autorickshaw with the officer and looted his mobile phone and purse begore pushing him out of the vehicle, he added.

The deceased's phone and a purse containing his ID card and Rs 2,500 cash were recovered from the accused duo, the SP said.

