New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Leading cement maker UltraTech Cement has received two demand orders, interest and penalties totalling Rs 72.06 lakh from the GST authorities.

The company said it will challenge the orders before the appellate authorities.

Also Read | New Rules and Regulations in 2024: From Aadhar Card and ITR Filing to UPI, Take a Look at Changes Taking Place in New Year 2024.

It has received an order from Assistant Commissioner, Bathinda, for a demand of "Rs 25.11 lakh together with interest and penalty, alleging that the ISD (Input Service Distributor) credit not reflected" in the statement of FY18, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

On Saturday, UltraTech in a regulatory informed that it has received another order on GST from Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Bhavnagar, raising demand for "Rs 46.95 lakh together with interest and penalty, alleging availing ineligible ITC (input tax credit )".

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

According to UltraTech, it has a "good case on merits to defend the matter before the Appellate Authorities" and shall contest the order.

The order has no major financial impact on the company, it added.

The Aditya Birla Group firm has a consolidated capacity of 138.39 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of grey cement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)