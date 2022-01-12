Kendrapara, Jan 12 (PTI) A portion of an under construction bridge over a rivulet in Odisha's Kendrapara district collapsed late on Tuesday night but there was no casualty, an official said. rais

There was no one present at the spot when the bridge in Marshaghai block, about 90 km east of Bhubaneswar, collapsed.

The foundation stone for the 'Biju Setu' was laid on December 12, 2016, and its construction work began a year later with the completion deadline by 2019.

Locals alleged that the quality of construction work was heavily compromised and resulted in the cave-in. They sought registration of criminal cases against the construction firm and engineers of the rural development department.

"We're investigating the reason behind the incident," assistant engineer Tushar Nayak said.

