Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner accused in a rape case escaped from police custody on Saturday when he was taken to the district court here for a hearing, police said.

A police constable who escorted him has been suspended for alleged negligence, they added.

Hritik, the accused undertrial, was arrested by Nandgram police in a rape case and sent to Dasna District jail here three months ago, Kavi Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastav said.

Hritik, who was escorted by constable Mukesh to the court on Saturday, escaped from custody on the pretext of using the toilet inside the court premises, Srivastav said.

The police have lodged a case against the constable over alleged negligence and suspended him with immediate effect, the ACP said, adding that efforts are on to arrest Hritik.

