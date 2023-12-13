Mumbai, December 13: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the UPSC CMS Exam 2023 Results marks of recommended candidates. Candidates who appeared for Combined Medical Services Examinations or UPSC CMS Exam 2023 can check their marks by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

It must be noted that the Union Public Service Commission conducted the Written Examination (Part I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination or UP CMS Exam 2023 on July 16. Later, the Personality Test (Part II) was conducted from October to November 2023. The final results were announced on December 8.

How to Check UPSC CMS Result 2023 Marks:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the UPSC CMS Result 2023 marks of recommended candidates link.

A new page with Category I and Category II links will open.

Click on the link.

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen

Check your name and marks given in the PDF file.

Take a printout for future reference.

As per the official notification, a total of 584 candidates qualified for Category 1, and 677 for Category II. The UPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up 584 posts in the General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service.

Besides, there are 300 posts in Assistant Divisional in the Railways, one post for GDMO in NDMC, and 376 posts of GDMO Grade 2 in MCD For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

