Lucknow, Jul 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an initiative to restore 11 ancient forts and buildings under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, in a significant step to preserve the the state's rich historical legacy,officials said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the tourism department will rejuvenate these heritage sites through private agencies, which will be responsible for designing, developing, investing in, operating, and eventually handing over the restored properties to the state government.

The initiative aims to conserve the state's architectural and cultural heritage, promote tourism, and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of people.

The 11 sites include Talbehat Fort (Lalitpur), Rangarh and Bhuragarh Fort (Banda), Wazirganj Baradari (Gonda), Alambagh Bhawan, Gulistan-e-Eram and Darshan Vilas (Lucknow), Tikait Rai Baradari (Kanpur), Mastani Mahal and Senapati Mahal (Mahoba), Tahrauli Fort (Jhansi), and Sitaram Mahal/Kotwan Fort (Mathura).

Known for their unique architecture and historical significance, these sites will be developed into heritage hotels, cultural centres or museums to provide immersive experiences for tourists.

The move is expected to particularly benefit regions like Bundelkhand, where heritage-driven tourism could significantly boost the local economy, the statement said.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to balance cultural preservation with modern development, it added.

The project is also expected to open up new avenues for local livelihoods, the tourism department said.

With the successful development of destinations like Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura, along with several ancient temples and pilgrimage centres, the state has seen a sharp rise in tourism. In 2024 alone, Uttar Pradesh recorded a footfall of 65 crore tourists, the statement said.

