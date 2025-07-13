Mumbai, July 13: As the clock ticks towards 12 PM, many hopeful participants wait in anticipation for the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Sunday, July 13, 2025. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the lucky draw is one of Assam’s most played and awaited lotteries. With the Bodoland Lottery Result declared thrice a day, starting at 12 PM, followed by at 3 PM, and ending at 7 PM, the excitement peaks every few hours. The list of winners in Sunday's lucky draw and their ticket numbers are uploaded on the official website, bodolotteries.com.

The Bodoland Lottery Result is made available in PDF format daily for a seamless, ad-free experience. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Sunday, July 13, along with the winners’ list and ticket numbers. From seasoned players to first-timers, the lottery continues to attract thousands with its daily draws. Other popular lotteries played outside Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) online. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is officially declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM daily. Participants can access the winners’ list and ticket numbers on the website bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is easy to download and does not contain disruptive ads. For direct access to today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and the winners’ list, click here. Stay updated and check your lucky numbers responsibly. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Yamuna Sunday Lottery Result of July 13 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

At least 13 states in India legally operate government-run lotteries, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam, among others. These lotteries are held daily or weekly, with popular draws such as the Bodoland Lottery, the Sikkim State Lottery, West Bengal's Kolkata Fatafat Lottery, and Meghalaya's Shillong Teer attracting a wide number of participants. Some regions also offer multiple draws in a day, featuring games like Day Thangam, Singam, Rosa, and Swarnalaxmi.

While these lotteries provide entertainment and the allure of winning big, LatestLY advises players to approach them with responsibility. Always play within your financial limits, stay informed through official channels, and avoid relying on lotteries as a guaranteed source of income.

