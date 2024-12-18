Unnao (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A 27-year-old man accused of raping his sister-in-law has been arrested after a brief encounter for allegedly killing her and trying to burn her body in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said on Wednesday.

Asiwan police station SHO Ajay Kumar Singh said Rohit, who is out on bail, murdered his 40-year-old sister-in-law on Monday night and attempted to burn her body in a field 50-metre from her house.

"The incident came to light after the victim's minor son witnessed it and raised an alarm. Her neighbours rushed to the scene and doused the flames, but the body was partially charred by then," Singh said.

Rohit was jailed in connection with the rape case lodged against him by the victim's husband. He was released on bail on November 30, and is believed to have committed the murder out of personal grudge, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Bhuker said police tracked the accused to the Kodwakheda intersection under the Asiwan police station limits early on Tuesday morning.

"The accused attempted to flee after firing at police. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Rohit sustained a gunshot injury to his leg before being arrested. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment," Bhuker said.

Police recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and a spent shell stuck in the barrel of the gun from Rohit's possession, the officer said.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's husband, a case of murder has been registered against Rohit who has been sent to jail, Bhuker said.

